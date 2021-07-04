DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

