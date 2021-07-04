De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.80 ($2.51). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 167,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.00 million and a P/E ratio of 54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.54.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.