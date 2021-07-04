De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.80 ($2.51). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 167,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.00 million and a P/E ratio of 54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.54.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

