DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,577.81 or 1.00089038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,333,375 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.