Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 915,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

