Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,974.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.