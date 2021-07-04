Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $781,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

