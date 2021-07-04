Dev Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275,349.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00010660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $275,349.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00421934 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

