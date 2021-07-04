Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,480 ($45.47) on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,383.18. The firm has a market cap of £81.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

