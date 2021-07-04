DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DMAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,824. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.