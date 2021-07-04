DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DMAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,824. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.