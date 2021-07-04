DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 88,630 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 909.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.