Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Cap of $504,966.69

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $504,966.69 and approximately $107.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00625723 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

