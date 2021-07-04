Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 831 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,179,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of United Bankshares worth $238,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

