Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $210.10 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $210,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 88,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UDR by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

