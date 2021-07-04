Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $231,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after buying an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

