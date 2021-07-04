Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,162 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Vulcan Materials worth $224,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.43 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

