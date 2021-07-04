Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 107,217 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $221,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

