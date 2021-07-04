Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 474,520 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 474,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $244,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

