Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $106.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,390. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

