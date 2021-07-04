DODO Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $100.41 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00764402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.56 or 0.07889319 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

