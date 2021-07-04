Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS opened at $56.96 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.