Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 2,892 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $449,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $537,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $468.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

