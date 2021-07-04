Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.64 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

