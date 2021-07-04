Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 258.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

