Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 9,530 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,530 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 356,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 27.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $246.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

