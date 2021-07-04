Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

