DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

