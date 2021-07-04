Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 470,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,971. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71. Dover has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

