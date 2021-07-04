Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.0 days.

DWMNF remained flat at $$39.90 during trading on Friday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

DWMNF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

