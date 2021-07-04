Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 499.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.8091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRETF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

