DREP Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.29 or 0.07974576 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

