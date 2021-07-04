DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DSP Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

