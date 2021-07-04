Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOXF stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

