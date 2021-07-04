Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

