Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

GVA opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

