Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $522,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,293,529 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $15,656,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

