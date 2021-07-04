Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $515,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

