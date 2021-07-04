Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $467,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.78 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

