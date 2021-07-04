easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.