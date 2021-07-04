easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

