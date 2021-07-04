Edgeware Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $722,137.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 269.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00769956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

