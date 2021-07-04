Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

