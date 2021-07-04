Electra Protocol (XEP) Achieves Market Cap of $23.17 Million

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $61,099.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,824,460,669 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.