Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $262.00 at Truist Securities

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

