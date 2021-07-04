Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMLZF remained flat at $$967.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $967.27. Emmi has a 52 week low of $958.74 and a 52 week high of $967.27.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

