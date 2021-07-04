ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENGGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

