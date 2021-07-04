Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ENIA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 990,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,845. Enel Américas has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 108.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

