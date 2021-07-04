Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $52.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 564,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.