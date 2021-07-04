ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on E. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

E stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $9,988,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

