Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $202.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $190.93 and last traded at $190.85. 12,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,749,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

