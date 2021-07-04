EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,205,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,084,972 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $4,004,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 270,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 383,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,655. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

