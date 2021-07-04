Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 339.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $465,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.9% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 on Friday, hitting $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

